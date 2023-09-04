News you can trust since 1948
First-ever victory for council, police and fire XI in annual Peterborough charity cricket match

All funds raised were donated to Pancreatic Cancer UK.
By Ben Jones
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read

For the first time in the event’s ten-year history, the annual charity match between the Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service XI and the Joint Mosque Council XI was won by the Council XI.

The match took place on Saturday morning (September 2) at Peterborough Regional College in support of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Final totals are still being counted but both of the previous matches raised over £1000 and that is close to the figure of the raised by this year’s match.

The teams for the annual charity cricket match.The teams for the annual charity cricket match.
The Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service XI lifted the Peterborough City Cup courtesy of a nine wicket victory.

The Peterborough Mosque Community XI won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first, however, they were bowled out from the last ball of the 14th over for 61.

In reply, the Council, Police and Fire team raced to victory making 62-1 from 6 overs.

Both teams agreed to carry on batting the full 14 overs with the Peterborough City Council, Police and Fire Service Team closing out on 124-5 from 14 overs.

Councillor Amjad Iqbal receives the trophy. Photo: PCC.Councillor Amjad Iqbal receives the trophy. Photo: PCC.
Councillor Amjad Iqbal receives the trophy. Photo: PCC.

Batters retired at 25 or when their last scoring shot passed 25 and numerus players retired with some quick-fire scoring in the second innings.

A post on Peterborough City Council’s Communities Team Facebook page said: “Great atmosphere, weather and engagement at the Peterborough Regional College grounds.

“Well done to everyone who organised, played and came to support.”

