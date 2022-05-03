First-ever Charters International Food and Drink Festival in Peterborough

The first-ever Charters International Food and Drinks Festival took place in Peterborough over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, Peterborough foodies indulged in food and drink from around the world during a new two-day festival in the city.

The event took place in the new beer garden at Charters Bar, on Town Bridge. Delicacies and cuisines from all corners of the world were on offer – as local businesses in Peterborough were given the opportunity to showcase their dishes.

There was also entertainment on offer – with live music throughout both days.

Here is a collection of pictures from the festival.

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022 John and Dominic Bowyer, of Bowler's Brewery, with a selection of their beers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022 Kristine Misenoka (centre) with Wayne and Michelle Carolissen, of Michelle's Dishes Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022 Guillerino Cobos making paella Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022 Nicola and Ralph Forbes, of Coco's Caribbean Kitchen, with event organisers Patchaue and Warren Allett Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales