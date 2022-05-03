Charters International Food Festival 2022: Sweet treats on offer from Bake-away owner Gabby Cyrus, with Susan Broccoli

First-ever Charters International Food and Drink Festival in Peterborough

Local businesses brought cultural cuisines from all corners of the world at the two-day weekend festival in the city.

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:51 am

The first-ever Charters International Food and Drinks Festival took place in Peterborough over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, Peterborough foodies indulged in food and drink from around the world during a new two-day festival in the city.

The event took place in the new beer garden at Charters Bar, on Town Bridge. Delicacies and cuisines from all corners of the world were on offer – as local businesses in Peterborough were given the opportunity to showcase their dishes.

There was also entertainment on offer – with live music throughout both days.

Here is a collection of pictures from the festival.

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022

John and Dominic Bowyer, of Bowler's Brewery, with a selection of their beers

Photo: David Lowndes

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022

Kristine Misenoka (centre) with Wayne and Michelle Carolissen, of Michelle's Dishes

Photo: David Lowndes

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022

Guillerino Cobos making paella

Photo: David Lowndes

Charters International Food and Drinks Festival 2022

Nicola and Ralph Forbes, of Coco's Caribbean Kitchen, with event organisers Patchaue and Warren Allett

Photo: David Lowndes

