Firm donates unit to Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough following "repair despair" at old site shop

The new charity shop is set to open later this month

Nene Valley Railway has been given a boost following a donation of a unit to use as the site’s new charity shop.

The donation, from RG Carter, comes after site staff experienced what they called “repair despair” at their former shop building

Back in October last year, it was feared the shop may have to close for good, after routine maintenance revealed the cabin was in a state of disrepair and the building was condemned.

Sarah Hudson Mann with the accommodation donated by RG Carter.

“Without enough funds to purchase a new shop, everything seemed rather bleak,” a NVR spokesperson explained.

"That was until we reached out to construction firm RG Carter, who have a local office in Peterborough, and are our knights in shining armour.”

The replacement unit was delivered to NVR Wansford recently

"As the lorry pulled into the yard, the relief was palpable as six months ago it seemed that the charity shop would have to close its doors for good,” the spokesperson added.

The accommodation unit donated by RG Carter arrives at NVR Wansford.

The shop first opened in 2020, with NVR staff describing it as “central to funding projects around the railway”. This included fundraising for and erecting a new accessibility toilet.

Sarah Hudson Mann established the charity shop and oversees its day-to-day running. She said. "The team are thrilled by the donation of a new shop unit from RG Carter. The company's support of NVR shows their commitment to the wider community and will allow us to continue to raise funds to ensure that the railway remains accessible by all, for many years to come.”

A grand opening of the new charity shop will take place on Wednesday, 28 May, at 10.30am at the Wansford Station.

The spokesperson added: “Martin Randall, Client Manager from RG Carter has kindly agreed to cut the ribbon for us and will be presenting Sarah Hudson Mann, Charity Shop Manager, with a plaque for the new building.

“We will also be running a coffee morning alongside the proceedings, from 10am to 1pm.”