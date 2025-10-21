Fireworks in Peterborough: Where to find the biggest and best displays on and around Guy Fawkes night

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:30 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:53 GMT
The Peterborough Telegraph brings you a guide of where to find fireworks displays in the local area this November.

If you enjoy fireworks, you are spoilt for choice without travelling too far out of the city.

Below is a list of most of the local displays to enjoy.

The displays are listed in date order but information about ticket prices and sales are available on the sites/social media pages for the displays themselves.

See details about displays below.

A spooktacular firework display, above the lakes, with fun fair and food by the Lakeside Bar & Restaurant, The Cheesy Pig, Strip’d and The Cookie Jar. October 31. Gates open at 6pm. Display starts at 7:30pm. https://www.tallington.com/about-the-lakes/firework-night/.

A spooktacular firework display, above the lakes, with fun fair and food by the Lakeside Bar & Restaurant, The Cheesy Pig, Strip’d and The Cookie Jar. October 31. Gates open at 6pm. Display starts at 7:30pm. https://www.tallington.com/about-the-lakes/firework-night/. Photo: Tallington

Brought to you by Yaxley Scout & Guide Group. November 1. Gates Open 5:45pm. Fireworks 7pm. https://www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk/.

Brought to you by Yaxley Scout & Guide Group. November 1. Gates Open 5:45pm. Fireworks 7pm. https://www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk/. Photo: PT

Bonfire & Fireworks Display November 1. Hot food and drink, Sweet stall, Glo Sticks, Tombola and Bouncy Castle. Gates open at 6pm, Fire lighting 630-7pm, Fireworks from 7pm. Pay on the gate.

4. Deeping Round Table and Deeping District Girlguiding Fireworks Display, Greenland park, just off Kesteven Drive, Market Deeping

Bonfire & Fireworks Display November 1. Hot food and drink, Sweet stall, Glo Sticks, Tombola and Bouncy Castle. Gates open at 6pm, Fire lighting 630-7pm, Fireworks from 7pm. Pay on the gate. Photo: PT

