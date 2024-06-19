Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘vital’ fire service-led initiative to promote road safety through tyre checks has been recognised with an award.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service picked up the Tyre Safety in the Community award at this week’s TyreSafe Awards 2024.

The judges recognised the service after the introduction of a new road safety initiative offering tyre checks at charity car wash events hosted at fire stations across Cambridgeshire.

Since introducing the tyre checks last year, more than 700 vehicles and 1,000 tyres have been checked, with 16 per cent found to have advisory/illegal tyres. Around 30 tyres were found to be illegal.

Kathleen (centre) and Paul (right) receiving the award from Henry Bisson from Ting Automotive (left), who sponsored the award.

Community Road Safety Officer (CRSO), Kathleen Bowman and Station Commander Paul Clarke attended the ceremony to collect the award.

Kathleen said: “The pilot initiative has been hard work to get off the ground, but having attended several car washes I have seen with my own eyes how vital it is for us to hold these sessions and raise awareness of general safety tips for tyres.”

Paul added: “Since joining us, Kathleen has significantly increased our capacity to develop and deliver exciting new road safety initiatives. This has been made possible by our collaborative partnership with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, who have provided vital funding for Kathleen’s role. This award is testament to that partnership, and we look forward to seeing it continue to grow. Well done and congratulations Kathleen!”

The judges recognised the commitment and leading role the service has played in getting a new road safety initiative off the ground. They said: “This has been long in the planning and it is right we recognise Kathleen Bowman, in particular, for her commitment to see this project get underway this year.