Fire fighters to hold charity car wash near Peterborough

Fire fighters will hold a charity car wash near Peterborough this weekend.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 2:53 pm
Stanground fire fighters and volunteers held their annual car wash at the Fire Station earlier this month. EMN-211209-160944009

The team at Yaxley Fire Station, based at Main Street, Yaxley, will be on hand to wash vehicles of all shapes and sizes on Saturday (September 25), between 9am and 2pm.

The event will be raising money for The Firefighters Charity. The charity provides support for both serving and retired fire fighters.

Fire crews across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have been hosting car washes to raise money for the cause.