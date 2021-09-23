Fire fighters to hold charity car wash near Peterborough
Fire fighters will hold a charity car wash near Peterborough this weekend.
The team at Yaxley Fire Station, based at Main Street, Yaxley, will be on hand to wash vehicles of all shapes and sizes on Saturday (September 25), between 9am and 2pm.
The event will be raising money for The Firefighters Charity. The charity provides support for both serving and retired fire fighters.
Fire crews across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have been hosting car washes to raise money for the cause.