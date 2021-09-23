Fire fighters to hold charity car wash near Peterborough

Stanground fire fighters and volunteers held their annual car wash at the Fire Station earlier this month. EMN-211209-160944009

The team at Yaxley Fire Station, based at Main Street, Yaxley, will be on hand to wash vehicles of all shapes and sizes on Saturday (September 25), between 9am and 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be raising money for The Firefighters Charity. The charity provides support for both serving and retired fire fighters.