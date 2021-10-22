Fire crews urge Peterborough residents to stay safe on Bonfire Night

Residents are urged to attend organised displays to help stay safe

Group Commander Per Middleton, the Service’s head of Community Fire Safety, said: “We want everyone to enjoy Bonfire Night this year, especially as the pandemic prevented it last year, and being safe while enjoying yourself should always be a priority. Our crews are often called to incidents involving bonfires and fireworks that can be easily avoided by taking a few precautions.

“Simple things like attending an organised fireworks display can make a big difference. A map with details of displays around the county is available on our website to help find the closest one to you.

“However, we are also aware that people like to host their own displays in their gardens for example. We would urge these people to follow our simple firework and bonfire safety tips to help ensure they are staying safe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you do plan on using fireworks at home, please ensure you consider the service’s safety advice below:

Fireworks:

Only buy fireworks with a CE mark

Light fireworks at arm’s length using a taper, stand well back and never go back to a lit firework

Never throw fireworks or put them in your pockets or clothing

Light sparklers one at a time wearing gloves, and place used sparklers in a bucket of water

Never give sparklers to children under five

Keep your pets indoors throughout the evening

It is illegal to sell fireworks to someone under the age of 18 or to light fireworks in a public place

Respect your neighbours – don’t let off fireworks late at night and remember there are laws to follow.

We would urge people to think twice about having a bonfire.

Lighting a bonfire in a garden presents significant risks to residents if they get out of hand. Not only this, but the smoke can also aggravate neighbours with respiratory problems.

If you do decide to have a bonfire, please follow the service’s top five tips:

Build your bonfire well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges

Never use flammable liquids to start a bonfire, and never burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans, paint tins, foam furniture, or batteries

Don’t leave bonfires unattended. An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out. If it has to be left, damp it down with plenty of water

Always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case the fire spreads