Finalists named for Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025
The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025.
More than 30 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 13 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.
The names of the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on November 20.
They will be vying for awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.
Our glittering awards ceremony will take place at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course dinner.
The awards seek to celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
The finalists for the 29th Business Excellence Awards are:
Large Business of the Year:
Inspire Education Group, Prinbebuild, Taylor Rose
Innovation Award:
Bookvault, Dahlia Project, Urban Marque
Medium Business of the Year:
Chiltern Distribution, IT Naturally, Rose Group.
Social Enterprise Award:
Gateway Film Festival, Little Miracles, Up The Garden Bath#
Small Business of the Year:
Bartlett Automotive, Moore Farm Shop, Smiths Funeral Directors,
Digital & Technology Award:
Edge Venues, Net Support
Sustainability Award:
Inspire Education Group, RGE Group, Recoup
Tourism, Hospitality & Retail Award:
Heavenly Desserts, Peterborough Cathedral, The Pizza House
Customer Service Award:
Allison Homes, Green Energy Switch, PC Howard
Employer of the Year:
Holiday Inn, Stars Day Nurseries, The Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade
Business in the Community:
Fitness Rush, Princebuild, Spencers Hair Salon
Business Person of the Year:
Details to be announced
Young Entrepreneur of the Year:
Details to be announced
Thank you to our awards’ sponsors and supporters:
Allison Homes
Azets
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Fosters Legal
Greenwoods Solicitors
Inspire Education Group
Peterborough Positive
Peterborough City Council
Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park
Thank you to our judging panel:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Charlotte Horibin
Colleen Gostick
Fred Morton
Nicole Wong
Pep Cipriano
Stephen Brown
Tracey Richardson
Trevor Gibson