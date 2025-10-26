Congratulations as finalists are named for Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025

The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2025.

More than 30 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 13 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.

The names of the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony on November 20.

Winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024.

They will be vying for awards celebrating a variety of key features of business life from innovation and sustainability to customer service and commitment to staff.

Our glittering awards ceremony will take place at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course dinner.

The awards seek to celebrate the region’s innovative and impactful companies and their work across a variety of aspects of business life in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

The finalists for the 29th Business Excellence Awards are:

Large Business of the Year:

Inspire Education Group, Prinbebuild, Taylor Rose

Innovation Award:

Bookvault, Dahlia Project, Urban Marque

Medium Business of the Year:

Chiltern Distribution, IT Naturally, Rose Group.

Social Enterprise Award:

Gateway Film Festival, Little Miracles, Up The Garden Bath#

Small Business of the Year:

Bartlett Automotive, Moore Farm Shop, Smiths Funeral Directors,

Digital & Technology Award:

Edge Venues, Net Support

Sustainability Award:

Inspire Education Group, RGE Group, Recoup

Tourism, Hospitality & Retail Award:

Heavenly Desserts, Peterborough Cathedral, The Pizza House

Customer Service Award:

Allison Homes, Green Energy Switch, PC Howard

Employer of the Year:

Holiday Inn, Stars Day Nurseries, The Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade

Business in the Community:

Fitness Rush, Princebuild, Spencers Hair Salon

Business Person of the Year:

Details to be announced

Young Entrepreneur of the Year:

Details to be announced

Thank you to our awards’ sponsors and supporters:

Allison Homes

Azets

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Fosters Legal

Greenwoods Solicitors

Inspire Education Group

Peterborough Positive

Peterborough City Council

Pinnacle House Business Centre/Wrest Park

Thank you to our judging panel:

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horibin

Colleen Gostick

Fred Morton

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Stephen Brown

Tracey Richardson

Trevor Gibson