Final preparations are taking place ahead of this weekend's music festival

The final preparations for the big weekend of music in Peterborough are taking place at the Embankment.

Judge Jules will play Café Mambo Ibiza Classics by the riverside tonight – and the finishing touches are being added to the giant stage.

Work has been taking place for much of this week on the embankment to make sure it is ready for the big weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant music festival stage at the Embankment

Tomorrow Simply Red will take to the stage, and the weekend will conclude with a performance by the Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets are still available for all three concerts, although big crowds are expected for all three performances.

Along with Judge Jules, tonight’s line up includes Paul Oakenfold, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Julie Mcknight and Sonique.

Tomorrow support comes from Lisa Stansfield, while the Manic Street Preachers are supported by Sea Power and Low Hummer on Sunday evening.

Judge Jules, Simply Red and the Manic Street Preachers are all playing this weekend