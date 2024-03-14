Film makers want your memories of Peterborough's Key Theatre - from star names to community shows
A new project to tell the story of Peterborough’s Key Theatre has been launched – and organisers are looking for your stories of the iconic venue.
The theatre has been entertaining audiences since 1982, and there was outrage when it was announced the venue could be lost forever in 2021.
It also had to temporarily close last year when RAAC was found – but thankfully managed to re-open in time for the Christmas panto.
Now a special weekend is being planned to celebrate the unique history of the theatre, and to encourage more people to take in a show at the riverside venue.
The "Welcome Weekender" will take place between 4th-6th May, and will throw the doors open to those who might not have been to the Key Theatre before, in addition to welcoming those friends of the Key who have. This family friendly event over the May Bank Holiday Weekend will let attendees see shows and take part in a number of workshops.
As part of the festival, a pair of Peterborough film makers – Del Singh and Jonah Bamatuze – have been commissioned to make a new film, giving people the chance to tell their stories of what the Key Theatre means to them, and their favourite memories.
Del said, "As I love the Key Theatre and have many wonderful memories linked to the venue, I was both delighted and flattered to be approached by the Key, along with my friend and co-collaborator Jonah Batambuze to help. Like many in Peterborough I was mortified at the prospect of our losing this wonderful venue, and delighted when it was given a reprieve. However more people still need to use and support the Key Theatre to ensure we still have it in years to come. By throwing the doors open for the Welcome Weekender, the Key is being proactive in getting people to come and see what's on offer with shows and free workshops."
Jonah who has been involved with a number of community arts projects locally and around the world says. "In making this film what we're looking for are people's stories about the Key Theatre, their Key Memories. Maybe they can tell us about the first time they went to the Key with family, friends or even their school. Or memories of a particular show they saw at the Key that they really enjoyed, in fact anything to do with this great theatre."
During March and April, Del and Jonah will be out about in Peterborough city centre and across parts of the city capturing people's Key Memories. Both video and audio recollections they gather will be turned into a short film that will be shown at the Key Theatre's Welcome Weekender between 4th-6th May. So if you have precious memories and recollections about the Key Theatre the guys look forward to hearing from you on their travels or alternatively they will be happy for people to reach out to them directly by email at [email protected] to share memories too.