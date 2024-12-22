Fenland Police Christmas present appeal is a huge success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Presents to be donated to youngsters across the area

The seventh annual Fenland Christmas gift appeal has been deemed a resounding success.

The Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined forces with Children’s Social Care to ensure that children across Fenland have a present to open this Christmas.

The appeal ran from 4 November, until Saturday, 7 December, with donations being delivered to Wisbech Police Station, Tesco in Hostmoor Avenue, March, and online deliveries sent directly to Awdry House, Wisbech.

The Fenland team with some of the presents

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Michael Basford said: “It has been lovely to see the community come together yet again to help the teams and charities who work hard to provide these children with a gift.

“My team and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the appeal and have helped us to make the children of Fenland’s Christmas’ that bit better.”

Sally Fairbrass, who works for Children’s Social Care in Cambridgeshire, said: “Year upon year, the teams are blown away by the generosity of the community with the number and variety of donations we have received this year.

“A special thank you this year has to go to the Cambridgeshire and Joint Protective Services officers and staff who went above and beyond in donating gifts for all ages.

Inspector Basford added: “I would like to thank all of those who have worked behind the scenes to ensure this appeal smoothly runs every year, and thank you again for everyone who has donated a gift.

“From my team and I, Merry Christmas!”

The donations will continue to be distributed to families across Fenland before the big day.