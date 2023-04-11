A mum from March has beaten the prognosis from doctors after having to have 90 percent of her tongue removed.

Gemma Weeks- who was diagnosed with stage four cancer on March 1- was told that, due to the very aggressive nature of the cancer, she would have to have most of her tongue removed and be unable to speak.

She was rushed into surgery on March 6 for the operation and is already making progress on her speech.

Gemma and her fiancee Philip.

Skin grafts were taken from her arm to rebuild her tongue.

"I have to tube as I can’t eat and drink at the moment and I struggle to talk sometimes. Initially, after the operation, I wasn’t able to talk at all and doctors thought it would stay that way.”

Gemma now faces six weeks to radiotherapy and chemotherapy starting this month but has been supported throughout by her family and friends.

Her boyfriend Philip proposed shortly after her diagnosis and her friend Claire Shafer has begun a fundraising page that has already raised over £1100.

Gemma shortly after her operation.

The money will be used to support Gemma and her family, including her 15-year-old daughter, as she is currently unable to return to her job as a care assistant.

She added: “I wouldn’t have been able to get through what I have without the people I have around me.

"People have been so kind. When Claire told me she had started it, I told her that people wouldn’t want to give me money but they have’ to have that support is moving.

"Having that financial support makes such a difference, I’m back and forwards to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge most days and with the parking as well, you’re essentially paying to be ill. It’s really tough.

"I want to thank everyone who has donated for being so kind.”

On her fundraising page, Claire said: “I’ve set this up in the hope some donations will help take a little bit of strain and worry off her while she’s recovering in hospital.

"She’ll still have bills to pay to keep a roof over hers and her daughters heads as sick pay is not amazing. "