Alison Morris will be first woman to hold the position within the county branch of the National Farmers Union

A March-based arable farmer is set to become the first ever female chair of the Cambridgeshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Alison Morris, who is a fifth-generation Fenland farmer, will replace Mat Smith as Cambridgeshire NFU chair in February.

While Alison is pleased with the prospect of taking on her new role, she dismissed any fuss that may arise from a woman being appointed as chair.

“To be honest, it’s not such a big deal these days,” she said.

“Twenty years ago everyone around here knew who I was as there weren’t many women working in farming but now I see a lot of female farmers around.”

Alison was formerly the chair of the March and Chatteris branch of the NFU.

“I have had so much support from that branch and that has encouraged me to go for this role,” she acknowledged.

Alison said she is looking forward to helping ensure farmers’ voices within the county are heard

“Farmers need to have a collective voice,” she stated, “and the NFU does a really important job in making sure that happens.”

She believes her experience and background, along with the farming expertise that has been handed down through her family’s generations, will be pivotal in helping her make a success of her tenure:

“I work on a medium-sized arable family farm in Fenland where I grow root crops and sugar beet.

“I’m in a good position to understand the issues and pressures ordinary farmers are facing and I’m looking forward to doing my bit to help ensure that Cambridgeshire farmers’ voices are heard.”

Alison’s farm lies within the constituency of Steve Barclay, the North East Cambridgeshire MP who was appointed Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs just a few weeks ago.

“I have had Steve Barclay out on the farm in the past and have invited him to come out again,” Alison said.