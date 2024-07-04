Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local authority considers options

A council has lost its legal challenge to plans to build a £300 million waste-to-energy incinerator in Wisbech.

A judge has refused Fenland District Council’s plea for a judicial review of the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero’s approval in February of plans for the construction of the Medworth Energy from Waste incinerator.

MVV Environment was granted permission to build the incinerator to generate electricity by burning non-recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill, on land at the Algores Industrial Estate.

A council spokesperson said: “Fenland District Council is extremely disappointed with the decision to refuse our application for judicial review on the Medworth Energy from Waste development.

"Given the judge's recognition that there were several deficiencies in the Secretary of State's decision to approve the incinerator, the council was clearly justified in pursuing an application for judicial review.

“The council is now giving careful thought to the judge's reasons for the refusal and is taking further expert legal advice as to potential next steps and looking at all available options.”

Residents and councillors from local authorities across the region had spent months campaigning to stop the planned facility, which will be capable of generating more than 50 megawatts of electricity, from becoming a reality.