Fast food restaurant Taco Bell seeks premises licence to serve late night refreshments at its Queensgate outlet

These are the planning applications and traffic order notices released by Peterborough City Council during the week starting September 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taco Bell UK at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough has applied for a new Premises Licence. This is to permit late night refreshment from 11pm to midnight Sunday through to Saturday for customers, collecting or dining in (restaurant) and from 11pm to 1am the following morning Friday, Saturday and any Bank Holiday Sunday for delivery collection. (No customer access into the restaurant after midnight). Opening hours will be from 9am until midnight Sunday to Thursday and from 9am to 1am the following morning Friday, Saturday and any Bank Holiday Sunday.

After midnight on Friday, Saturday and any Bank Holiday Sunday the premises will operate a delivery collection service only. There will not be any customer access into the restaurant after midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough (Multiple Areas) - Various Traffic Restrictions

Taco Bell is seeking a premises licence to serve late night refreshments at its outlet in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough

The City of Peterborough Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Vicarage Farm Road for street lighting maintenance works. It is anticipated that the works will take place between 9:30am and 3:30pm on the 30/09/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Topmoor Way for road repairs that are anticipated to take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on the 29/09/2025 and 30/09/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Merevale Drive, Eye, for new domestic gas service works that are expected to take place between 29/09/2025 and the 03/10/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Cardinals Gate, Werrington, for telecoms ducting works to take place. It is expected the works will take place between 9am and 5pm on the 30/09/2025 to the 02/10/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Hallfields Lane for cut and patch road works that should take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on the 01/10/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order – Adderley, Bretton, for gas repair works that it is anticipated will be carried out between 06/10/2025 and 10/10/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Castle Drive, Northborough, for gas main connection works that are anticipated to take place between the 06/10/2025 and the 08/10/2025.

Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic Order 2025 – Riverside Mead, Stanground, for telecoms works that should take place between the 08/10/2025 and the 09/10/2025.

The City of Peterborough, Bourges Boulevard, Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984: No vehicle use of Bourges Boulevard between Westfield Road and Mayor’s Walk to allow lining works to take place and will remain effective for no more than five days from 30/09/2025.

Lincoln Road, Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984: No use for vehicles on Lincoln Road between Mountsteven Avenue and Lincoln Road roundabout 45 for lining works and will remain effective for no more than five days from 29/09/2025.

Cambridgeshire - Various Traffic Restrictions: Stilton, Washingley, Morborne

Footpath Between Manor Road & Cooper Thornhill Road, Stilton: Temporary Prohibition of Use to allow sewer lining and associated works to be carried out and these works will be carried out between 23/10 and 24/10/25.

Bullock Road, Washingley & Bullock Road Morborne: Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic for culvert repairs, headwalls reconstruction and associated works that should be carried out between 6/10 & 17/10/25.

Church Close, Stilton: Temporary Prohibition of Through Traffic to allow sewer lining and associated works to be carried out between 6/10 and 10/10/25.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk