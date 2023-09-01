News you can trust since 1948
Fast food giant KFC looks to open new drive-thru in Peterborough

No date for opening of outlet
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

Plans have been drawn up for a fast food drive-thru on a Peterborough retail park.

The chicken franchise is looking to open an outlet at the Boulevard Retail Park, off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

A building controls application has just been approved by Peterborough City Council for the drive-thru.

A new KFC fried chicken fast food drive-thru could open soon in PeterboroughA new KFC fried chicken fast food drive-thru could open soon in Peterborough
A new KFC fried chicken fast food drive-thru could open soon in Peterborough
The application was submitted by construction industry experts Stroma Building Control.

It is not yet known when the outlet will open or how many staff will be employed.

A spokesperson for KFC, which has four outlets in Peterborough, was not available to comment.

KFC recently unveiled what it described as ‘bold ambitions’ to grow the number of its restaurants in cities and towns across the UK.

The proposed outlet will not be near three other drive-thrus on the Bourges View business hub that is being completed at the lower end of Maskew Avenue and which will feature fast food chains Wendy’s, Taco Bell and coffee specialist Coata Coffee.

