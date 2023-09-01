Plans have been drawn up for a fast food drive-thru on a Peterborough retail park.

The chicken franchise is looking to open an outlet at the Boulevard Retail Park, off Maskew Avenue, in New England.

A building controls application has just been approved by Peterborough City Council for the drive-thru.

The application was submitted by construction industry experts Stroma Building Control.

It is not yet known when the outlet will open or how many staff will be employed.

A spokesperson for KFC, which has four outlets in Peterborough, was not available to comment.

KFC recently unveiled what it described as ‘bold ambitions’ to grow the number of its restaurants in cities and towns across the UK.