Fast food chain Burger King is recruiting staff for new drive-thru in Peterborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
American fast food chain Burger King looks set to open a drive-thru on a new business park in Peterborough.
Burger King is expected to move on to the new Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue and is using the site that had been allocated to rival fast food chain Taco Bell.
Construction work on the drive-thru is under way but Burger King has already put up a banner advertising that it is seeking staff to run the outlet after its completion.
The chain is looking for recruits to the senior positions of restaurant manager, assistant manager and shift manager.
It is understood that the plot at Bourges View had been sold separately to Taco Bell, which had been expected to build its own outlet.
The drive-thru sits to the right of the entrance and opposite is a Wendy’s drive-thru which opened in October last year and created 50 jobs.
Bourges View was completed last year and is home to 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units, ranging in size between 2,766 and 34,368 square feet on the former Royal Mail Parcel Force sorting and distribution site.
Burger King has been approached for a response.