Fast food chain Burger King confirms it is to open a new outlet in Peterborough
American fast food chain Burger King has confirmed it is to open a new drive-thru in Peterborough next year.
The burger giant is to operate a new outlet at the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.
The drive-thru is almost complete and work has started to recruit staff.
A spokesperson for Burger King refused to detail exactly when the outlet would open but did say it would be next year.
She said: “Burger King UK can confirm that Bourges View, Peterborough, will become a new home, opening its doors in 2025.
"We will provide more details around the opening date and job opportunities.”
Last month, Royale Restaurants, for Burger King, applied for permission for a premises licence to operate a late-night fast food drive-thru at the venue. The licence sought approval to sell hot food and drink between 11pm and 3am, Mondays to Sundays.
The application stated the outlet will open from 10am each day and close at 3am.
