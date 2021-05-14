Fashion retailer TK Maxx opens in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre

The opening of TK Maxx in the Queensgate shopping centre.

The retailer has moved from its previous location in Bridge Street and will occupy the former BHS unit on the centre’s Upper Mall.

Work to prepare the unit for the retailer’s arrival began in March.

Its arrival follows an announcement that confectionery retailer American Candy is also poised to move into the centre.

Earlier this year, announcing the imminent arrival of TK Maxx, Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “This is an extremely exciting period for Queensgate, during which a significant investment is being made in the centre.”

The new arrival will be a welcome boost for the centre which has been left reeling by the closures recently by department store giant John Lewis and fashion retailer Next of their stores in the Queensgate centre.

Centre managers have not yet commented on the closures with neither retailer reopening after the end of lockdown restrictions on April 12.