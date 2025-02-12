Fashion retailer Quiz to close store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

But other stores prepare for expansion

Fashion retailer Quiz has begun a clearance sale as it looks to close its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Notices have appeared in the windows of Quiz announcing that the store is closing and that ‘all stock must go’ in its clearance sale.

The retailer, which prides itself on its ‘glamorous and glitzy fashion’ occupies a unit on the upper mall of the shopping centre and near the former Rich & Famous store.

It is understood the store will close on February 18 and is likely to mean a number of job losses.

Nationally, it has been reported that Quiz has been battling to avoid going into administration and that a proposed rescue plan could see up to a third of its 60 UK stores close.

In December, Quiz reported a pre-tax loss of £4.7 million for the six months to September 30 last year.

However, despite challenging economic conditions, a number of retailers in the Queensgate Shopping Centre have been expanding and or about to increase their store size.

Men’s clothing retailer Rich & Famous has just completed a move from the Upper Mall to a much larger store on the ground floor.

And jewellers Goldsmith is about to double the size of its presence in the Queensgate.

It will be opening a 6,674 square feet unit adjacent to Skechers.

Recently, jewellers Beaverbrooks expanded by moving into a 4,324 square feet store following a £1.5million investment.

Fast food chain Taco Bell, homewares retailer Søstrene Grene have just moved into Queensgate with the Frasers Group expected to open the doors to Frasers, Flannels, and Sports Direct this year.