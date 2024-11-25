Tony Millington collected shirts from legends of the game he faced, including Gordon Banks, Dino Zoff and Pat Jennings.

The impressive football shirt collection of a former Peterborough United goalkeeper has been valued at around £20,000 on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow.

On Sunday night (November 24), the daughter and wife of Tony Millington brought a collection of Tony’s own shirts as well of those he has swapped with opponents onto the BBC’s flagship programme, which was being filmed at Belfast Botanic Gardens.

The collection included his 20 of his own shirts from his 21 caps for Wales, a number of the caps themselves, shirts from opposing goalkeepers playing for Germany, Finland, Scotland, The Soviet Union as well as from Spurs, Arsenal and Northern Ireland stopper Pat Jennings, legendary Italian European Championship and World Cup winner Dino Zoff and English World Cup winning legend Gordon Banks.

Raj Bisram takes a look at the rare football shirt collection amassed by Tony Millington. Credit: BBC STUDIOS.

The Banks shirt in the collection dates from 1966 and was worn in the first match England played after their World Cup triumph against Germany at Wembley. England won 5-1 at Wembley on November 16 thanks to goals from Geoff Hurst (2). Bobby Charlton, Jack Charlton and an own goal. Tony started in goal for Wales.

Tony began was career at West Brom in the early 1960s and played for Crystal Palace before moving to Posh in 1966 for a fee of £15,000.

He went onto play for for club 132 times between 1966 and 1969 before returning to Wales to plat for Swansea for £5,000.

Tony was capped eight times for the Welsh senior side while at Posh and went onto play 21 times for his national team.

Tony Millington in his Posh days.

Tony was renowned for his antics on the pitch and his interactions with fans, becoming famous for accepting sweets and pies from the crowd and eating them during games as well as his handstand celebration when his side scored a goal.

He played for Newry Town and Glenovan before his career was ended in 1975 at the age of 32 due to a car accident.

In his later life, he settled in Wales, going onto help found the Wrexham disabled supporters club as well as becoming the club’s disability officer.

He passed away in August 2015 at the age of 72.

A 1967 Posh team photo: The players are: Ian Crawford, Peter Johnson, Ron Cooper, John Kirham, Tony Millington, Brian Wright, Harry Orr, George Adams, Jim Rooney, Tommy Watson, Ollie Conmy, John Fairbrother, John Byrne, John Mason.

Commenting on the collection, antiques expert Raj Bisram commented: “It is an amazing collection, you have kept them so well.

“The Pat Jennings shirt alone is worth £1500-£2000, Dino Zoff another £1500. I know one of the players who played with your dad sold one of his caps for £750.

“So, if you were to put this whole collection together, you are talking around £15,000 to £20,000.”