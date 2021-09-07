Farmers in food producing Upton village look to uproot road closure plan

Upton villagers road protest EMN-210424-191833009

Food producers are angry at Highways England’s proposals to close one of two roads into Upton as part of a multi-million pound dualling of a 1.6 mile section of A47 single carriageway between Wansford and Sutton.

They say plans to permanently shut Main Street will force more farm traffic on to just one route via Langley Bush Road and The Drift.

Now they are to meet Highways England officials on Thursday and hope villagers will back their appeal for a review of the plans.

Upton villagers road protest David Longfoot with his tractor EMN-210424-191738009

The village is home to five active farming businesses plus Manor Farm, which is a major storage area for cereals.

Farmer William Burgess, chair of the village’s action group, said: “Why has no account been taken of the fact that Upton punches above its size in food production?

“As a result the village attracts large lorries, which will now have to travel on an unsuitable road.

“When two 4.2 metre-wide agricultural vehicles meet on Langley Bush Road how are they supposed to pass each other?

He added: “As farmers we realise we are not always that popular to Upton residents.

“Leaving mud on the roads and waking people up early in the morning has been some of the common complaints.

“That’s why we are extremely concerned about Highways England’s plan to close Main Street leaving Upton residents with only one exit out of Upton to join the A47.

He added: “The problem is that it is the worst of the two routes being narrow with sharp bends, poor visibility and poor drainage with water that freezes over in winter particularly on the Langley Bush Road with Southorpe road.

“This will leave villagers with an extra 1.5 miles to travel on a road with no pulling in places.

“It will leave drivers stuck behind a wide slow agricultural vehicles making us more unpopular than ever.”

Mr Burgess said farmers would be asking Highways England why Main Street cannot be connected to the new roundabout half a mile further west and why a risk assessment has not been completed on the danger of forcing all the traffic down one route?

He added: “Highways England has not taken account of the extra fly tipping and caravans we will get from the severed road.”

A Highways England spokesman has previously said: “The Main Road connection to Upton is being closed because of design changes made following the feedback we received - around 700 responses - at the statutory consultation in 2018.

“The remaining route will be upgraded to allow for easy passing points for HGVs and agricultural vehicles and in a safe manner which will be a significant improvement to the existing access routes into the village.”