Farm shop and restaurant planned for Burghley Estate at Stamford

Work is to start next month on providing a new food market, restaurant, and food to go and gift store on the outskirts of Stamford.

The development will regenerate parts of George Farm on the Burghley Estate at Wothorpe, combining the expertise in innovative, experience-driven retail and hospitality of TEALS and Burghley's long-standing support of, and vision for, a thriving local economy.

With community at the heart of the partnership, TEALS will champion local farmers, growers, makers and producers and help connect both local people and passers-by with the spirit of this vibrant region.

“We are thrilled to be working with Burghley on this fantastic project,” said Ash Sinfield, Founder and Head of Local of TEALS, which runs a similar venture in Somerset..

“The collaboration is consistent with our mission and what we enjoy - bridging the gap between producers and guests whilst cultivating a shared pride and enthusiasm for the region's heritage, the faces, stories and dedication behind the products. By sourcing from nearby farms and artisanal makers, Teals also ensures access to the freshest ingredients from the local area, benefiting guests, the local economy and the environment.

"TEALS also serves as a community hub, bringing people together through food, adding to and complementing fantastic existing offers in and around Stamford and delivering value for locals and visitors alike.”

“We’re excited to partner with TEALS to regenerate this key location in Stamford,” said David Pennell, CEO, Burghley.

“TEALS’ focus on innovation, community, and supporting local producers aligns perfectly with our vision for this project. We’re confident their expertise will be a positive addition to Stamford, and we’re delighted to collaborate with a partner who shares our passion for strengthening the local economy and creating something special for the community.”

Construction will begin in April with an opening in Spring 2026.