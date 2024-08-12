Legions of sci-fans and pop culture enthusiasts from across our region descended upon Bushfields Sports Centre in Orton Centre over the weekend.

Devotees of Marvel, DC and Stars Wars joined dedicated Whovians, Trekkers and Potterheads on Sunday August 11 to celebrate a shared love for everything from anime, pokemon and Lego to comics, sci-fi movies and cult TV shows.

Along with over a hundred exhibition stands and stalls, this year’s event – which was once again promoted by Striking Events – wowed visitors with a retro video gaming arena and a cosplay competition.

A full-size Lightning McQueen car and ‘Ecto 1’ the iconic vehicle from ‘Ghostbusters’ were also parked outside to fulfill photo-op duties.

The event was organised by Mark Woolard, who has long championed Striking Events’ ‘grass-roots’ style of comic con events. He says this approach ensures the event always offers “good value for money.”

"Once they [fans] pay the admission, they know that everything else is included,” he explained.

Grandmother Mary Hannigan was one of many who appreciated the event’s ‘fans first’ policy:

“[We] brought our grandson along as part of his birthday present,” she wrote on Facebook. “He really enjoyed his day, spent all his birthday money and got some great bargains and fun photos.”

Check out our fab gallery to get a taste of the day for yourself.

