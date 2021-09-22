Family’s tribute to ‘beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather’ killed when he was struck by a car

Jim's family have paid tribute to him

Patrick Byrne - known as Jim - (89), of Spinney Close, Brampton, was struck by a car while walking in Buckden Road, Brampton, at about 8.40am on Wednesday, September 15.

Mr Byrne died at the scene while the driver was uninjured and is assisting police.

Today Mr Byrne’s family paid tribute to him, saying: ““It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick - a loving husband of Margaret (Jean) Byrne, proud father of Glynis, Lorraine, Angela, Graham and beloved grandfather and great grandfather to Katrina, Victoria, Jessica, Sinead, Niamh, Shane, Luc and Aoife.

“Patrick lived in Brampton for more than 20 years. Originally from County Offaly in Ireland, he enjoyed his gardening, going for local walks, spending time with his family and taking in plenty of sports, especially Judo, which he taught for many years.

“A loving, caring, kind and generous man, Patrick’s memories will live on.”