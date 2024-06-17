Family release tribute to man who died after his car entered waterway near Peterborough
The family of a man who tragically died after his car left the road and entered a waterway near Peterborough have paid tribute to him.
Jamie Parish, 35, of Stirling Square, Godmanchester, died when after the red Mercedes C220 he was driving entered the Fort Foot Drain, Forty Foot Bank, near Chatteris, at about 11.50am on Thursday last week (June 13).
The family said in a statement: “Jamie was a much-loved husband, brother, son, grandson and a devoted father to his children. He was tragically taken too soon.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Emergency services attended and the road was closed while rescue efforts took place and the vehicle was recovered.
“Mr Parish was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the car before the incident, should report it through the force website using reference incident 172 of 13 June. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”