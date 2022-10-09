Family preparing to take on Thorpe Hall Starlight Hike in loving memory of husband and dad who lost battle with cancer

Marcus, Ian, Sally and Georgina on holiday in the Lake District

A family are preparing to walk under the stars in memory of their husband and dad – and to raise money for the Peterborough hospice that cared for him.

Sally Leach (56) will complete the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike with daughter Georgina (25) and son Marcus (27) to support Thorpe Hall Hospice after Ian sadly died in July this year after a short battle with cancer.

Sally, who works as a playworker at Peterborough City Hospital, said the family had discussed taking part in the walk with Ian before he died, as it was taking place when they normally had a family holiday. She said: “We were looking through some information that we had been given at the hospice and we came across details of the Starlight Hike Peterborough.

“Ian said ‘that looks like a nice idea, and it’s at the same time of the year we would usually go away as a family, you should do it’. So we decided to sign up. We always liked to walk together.”

Starlight Hike Peterborough is a 5k evening walk through Ferry Meadows Country Park. The money raised by walkers like Sally, Georgina and Marcus will help Sue Ryder to provide even more expert and compassionate care, ensuring that the end of people’s lives can be filled with friendship, family and love in those final moments together.

Sally said: “From the very first phone call, to walking through the door of the hospice, we just felt like a weight had been lifted off our shoulders.

“The building felt like it was giving you a hug, saying everything is going to be ok. Everybody from the person on reception who met us every day with a smile, to the chaplaincy team who spent so much time with Ian, to the nursing assistants making us endless cups of tea and giving us biscuits, were just amazing.

“The nurses looked after Ian as if he were one of their own and the doctors gave him all the time he needed to ask the questions that were so important to him. They gave Ian and our family everything we needed and so much more, it just meant so much. Sue Ryder made Ian’s final days so much more bearable. We all felt very safe there and even when they gave Ian the option of going home, he said he wanted to stay. Ian had total control of everything that happened to him. He wanted a comfortable, dignified death and that’s what Sue Ryder gave him."

