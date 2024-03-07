24-year-old Liam is a popular young man who loves spending time in the kitchen at The Helping Hands Group in Fengate.

A Peterborough family is appealing for help in their bid to raise funds that will enable them to stay by the bedside of their beloved son and brother.

Liam Horne, 24, has recently been diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare, aggressive and fast-growing blood cancer.

Unfortunately, Liam is already at Stage 4 of the disease.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam’s brother Sam explained Liam’s condition:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His lymph nodes around the neck and other places: kidneys, liver, spleen and bone marrow, are all currently affected,” he said.

“He is now starting treatment at Addenbrookes Hospital, who are providing fantastic care.”

Liam – who has global learning disabilities and autism – is due to start an 18-week-long course of treatment this week.

Sam said Liam’s conditions ensure routine and familiarity are ever-present concerns, as interacting with people he doesn’t know is a real challenge for the young man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myself, Mum and close family members have been caring for Liam since birth,” he said.

“He has never been away from us and we know how to communicate with him.

“This needs to continue for the length of his treatment to aid his best recovery.”

Unfortunately, the family have discovered that accommodation for them cannot be guaranteed at the hospital during the treatment period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam said finding suitable hotels, hostels and rooms nearby has proved fruitless:

“We have looked at nearby accommodation [but] nothing is really affordable,” he noted.

It is with this in mind that Liam’s family have set up the GoFundMe page, which is appealing for “anything you can donate to help Liam at this time,” and “anything to help us be with Liam while he’s being treated.”

Liam’s family aren’t the only ones looking to support the much-loved 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and friends at the Fengate-based Helping Hands Group – a support centre for people with learning disabilities which Liam attends – are also pitching in to help.

“We at Fenlake will also be coming up with some fundraising ideas in order to get Liam a new iPad,” said director of operations, Neil Gilby, “so he is able to watch his beloved Transformers and Avengers.”