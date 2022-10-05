A Peterborough family believe that their son with special educational needs has been “failed by the education system” and has a “cognitive age of a two to four-year-old.”

The 11-year-old boy, whose parents have requested their son remain anonymous, hasn’t been in full time education since he was eight years old.

The family have said his hours of schooling were reduced to just one hour per day, for three days each week, for almost two years.

The boy, who is 11, has just been offered a full time place at school.

John Elding, 35, and Maria Wright, 30, from Bretton, say their son, who has severe learning disabilities, has missed out on three years of full time learning.

Peterborough City Council said that its SEND (Special Needs Education and Disabilities) team is “working closely” with the family and will continue to “achieve the best outcome for the child.”

The family have now managed to find their son a new school.

He is set to start at the Esland Isaac Newton School in Grantham – but it will take a journey of more than 45 minutes – 35 miles –to get to Lincolnshire each day from the family’s Peterborough home.

The family say their son has had limited schooling hours for the past two years.

"He has been battling his needs since the age of two,” Maria, the child’s mum, said.

"His former social worker said that he has been failed by the education system.

"It’s had a massive impact on him and our family. He is now 11, but we’ve been told he’s working at the cognitive age of a two to four-year-old.

"I want my son to be given what he needs and for councils and professionals to understand that too many children are being failed by the system.”

The child attended Eyrescroft Primary School from Reception to Year 3, before being referred to NeneGate School because his “needs were too complex”, the family said.

After beginning life at his new school by going in for normal school hours, the family say his hours of schooling were later reduced to just an hour per day for three days per week.

John gave up his job to care for his son.

"His needs are too complex for most schools,” he said.

"I’ve given up my job to stay at home with him, becoming his full-time carer.

"It’s been a drain on my mental health, and the stress has put a strain on everything.”

Peterborough City Council said that “the child’s educational needs could not be met within the city” but it has arranged transport for him to and from school.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Peterborough City Council are committed to finding appropriate school places for our children and young people. While we can’t comment on individual cases, we can confirm that the SEND team have been working closely with the family.

"Where possible we like to place children and young people within their local community, in this case the educational needs could be met within the city, however due to the wider needs of the child we have found an appropriate placement just outside of Peterborough.