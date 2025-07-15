Family appeal for help to understand how father was exposed to deadly asbestos

The family of a former electrician who worked near Peterborough are appealing for help to understand how he was exposed to the asbestos that killed him.

Eighty-two year old Gerald Cook, known as Bruce, died late last year of mesothelioma, which is a terminal form of cancer of the lining of the lung associated to asbestos exposure, often decades previously.

Now the family are appealing to Bruce’s former workmates to get in touch and say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked with Bruce at air fields including in Wittering and Alconbury.

The plea has been made by Bruce’s daughters, Fiona Dawson (55) and Debbie Sheehan (53).

They and other family members have just instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate his illness and they want anyone who worked with him to come forward with information.

The family say that after a number of years working in the area, Bruce went self-employed until he retired aged 75.

During that time he told his grandson, Oscar Scotney, that during his work at airfields he used to mix asbestos into a paste and which often involved him breaking panels to get to wiring, which he suspected may have contained asbestos.

In August two years ago, Bruce, from Greatford, in Lincolnshire, started experiencing shortness of breath, a cough and chest pains.

Following tests, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma that December.

Fiona and Debbie looked after him daily until September 2024 when Bruce was moved to a hospice. He died on October 5.

Debbie said: “When dad started feeling unwell nothing prepared us for what was going to happen.

"When we were told he had cancer and it was terminal, it was a huge shock.

"Dad had never smoked and was otherwise healthy.

“Following his diagnosis our focus was on helping and supporting Dad as much as possible so our family could try and enjoy what time we had left together.

“Dad was a lovely, kind and generous man.

"He was honest and hard-working and we all looked up to him for help and guidance, even as adults.

"Dad went from being an outgoing and independent person for his age to someone who was reliant on others.

“One of us would be at his all the time looking after him, helping him shower or going shopping for him.

"It was awful to see how he deteriorated as the cancer took hold.

“Before his diagnosis we’d not even heard of mesothelioma, but sadly we now know just how awful it is.

“Our family will never be the same following Dad’s death, but the time is right to at least honour his memory by establishing how he was exposed to asbestos.

“If any of his ex-workmates could come forward with information it would mean so much to us.”

Natalia Rushworth-White, the expert asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Bruce’s family, said: “Bruce’s death is another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created and how it continues to tear families apart years after exposure has taken place.

“Fiona, Debbie and the rest of their family remain devastated by Bruce’s death which has been made harder by having so many unanswered questions.

“While nothing can make up for their loss, we’re determined to at least help his loved ones secure the answers they deserve.

“If anyone who remembers working with Bruce and could come forward with information about the condition he faced it could prove vital to our investigations and provide his family with some form of closure.”

Anyone with information about the working conditions Bruce faced is asked to contact Hannah Palmer at Irwin Mitchell on 01223 791827 or email [email protected]