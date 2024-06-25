Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Best-selling writer hopes to ‘encourage the next generation of authors’ during National Crime Reading Month

One of Britain’s most prolific crime fiction writers is all set to pay students at Jack Hunt School a visit tomorrow (Wednesday June 26).

Best-selling novelist John Dean – best-known for his DCI John Blizzard and DCI Jack Harris series – will be heading to Netherton to help celebrate National Crime Reading Month (NCRM).

The former crime journalist-turned-famous author will spend most of the day delivering crime fiction workshops, sharing his first-hand knowledge and experience and offering insight into what makes a truly engaging crime novel.

Famed crime author John Dean will be spending the day workshopping with pupils at Jack Hunt School on Wednesday, June 26.

John, who has had 24 crime novels published, said he can’t wait to get to work with his young proteges:

“I am looking forward to my visit to Jack Hunt School,” he enthused.

“Any new venture that seeks to encourage the next generation of authors is to be applauded,” he said, “particularly if it takes place in a school library.”

One of five schools within the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, Jack Hunt is a Netherton school which makes great efforts to encourage its pupils to develop a love of literature.

Indeed, the school runs a regular after-school creative writing group for pupils in its library.

“Jack Hunt School hosts an after-school creative writing group for students to cultivate and pursue their passion for writing,” said Jack Hunt’s headteacher Jon Hebblethwaite.

“John’s visit will provide our students with a unique opportunity to gain insight into the novel-writing process.”

Running all throughout June across the UK and Ireland, National Crime Reading Month promotes and celebrates crime fiction - the world’s most popular and best-selling genre.

The annual initiative – which is is spearheaded by the Crime Writers’ Association in collaboration with The Reading Agency – does this by hosting events and activities, online and in person, in bookshops, libraries, museums, theatres and other locations.