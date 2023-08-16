Eyesore homes in Peterborough's Cromwell Road to be demolished soon
A number of ‘eyesore’ homes in Peterborough city centre are set to be demolished soon, the city council has revealed.
The homes in Cromwell Road, near the Queensgate Bus Station, have been a magnet for trouble over the past few years.
The properties have been hit by arson attacks, and used by drug dealers. They have been boarded up for several months, and are regularly targeted by graffiti taggers.
Despite calls for them to be brought back into life, and turned into homes for city residents, the council, which owns the properties has made the decision to demolish them.
Work is expected to start soon – with utilities set to be disconnected before the bulldozers arrive.
A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “All tenders are back and being evaluated the only delay now is waiting for the services to be disconnected then the works to demolish will be carried out.”