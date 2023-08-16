A number of ‘eyesore’ homes in Peterborough city centre are set to be demolished soon, the city council has revealed.

The homes in Cromwell Road, near the Queensgate Bus Station, have been a magnet for trouble over the past few years.

Cromwell Road houses due for demolition

The properties have been hit by arson attacks, and used by drug dealers. They have been boarded up for several months, and are regularly targeted by graffiti taggers.

Despite calls for them to be brought back into life, and turned into homes for city residents, the council, which owns the properties has made the decision to demolish them.

Work is expected to start soon – with utilities set to be disconnected before the bulldozers arrive.