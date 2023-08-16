News you can trust since 1948
Eyesore homes in Peterborough's Cromwell Road to be demolished soon

Abandoned homes have been a magnet for trouble in city centre
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST

A number of ‘eyesore’ homes in Peterborough city centre are set to be demolished soon, the city council has revealed.

The homes in Cromwell Road, near the Queensgate Bus Station, have been a magnet for trouble over the past few years.

Read More
'It's like living next to a tip' - Bretton resident says her life has been made...
Cromwell Road houses due for demolition
Cromwell Road houses due for demolition
The properties have been hit by arson attacks, and used by drug dealers. They have been boarded up for several months, and are regularly targeted by graffiti taggers.

Despite calls for them to be brought back into life, and turned into homes for city residents, the council, which owns the properties has made the decision to demolish them.

Work is expected to start soon – with utilities set to be disconnected before the bulldozers arrive.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “All tenders are back and being evaluated the only delay now is waiting for the services to be disconnected then the works to demolish will be carried out.”

