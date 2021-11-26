Extinction Rebellion activists stage protest at Peterborough’s Amazon depot on Black Friday

A picture of Extinction Rebellion campaigners in Peterborough posyted onsocial media this morning.

A police cordon is in place at the Peterborough site as Amazon depots across the country have been targeted today (November 26) the busiest of the year for the distribution giant.

A group of climate campaigners gathered at Peterborough’s Amazon depot in Flaxley Road on Kingston Park early this morning and unfurled a banner which read:‘Infinite growth harms planet’.

The activist group nationally tweeted that it is blockading fulfilment centres at several sites across the UK, including Manchester, Bristol, Tilbury in Essex and Dartford in Kent.

The group posted a video of the blockade at Dartford where six protesters were filmed holding up a banner saying: “Black Friday exploits people and planet.”

Amazon’s largest UK warehouse in Fife was also among those being blockaded.

Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) Black Friday demonstration, with about 20 activists, started at 4am at that distribution centre in Dunfermline.

Protesters with “lock-ons” and placards have stopped lorries entering the site and some from leaving.