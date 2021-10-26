Explore Peterborough’s countryside on walk during COP26 summit

It is hoped the walk will shine a light on environmental matters. Pic: Peterborough City Council

The Langdyke Countryside Trust is hosting the event on Sunday, November 7 as it aims to be part of the mass movement during the global conference being hosted in Glasgow, where world leaders will aim to reach agreement on tackling climate change.

The trust owns and manages seven nature reserves in the Peterborough area and is part of Natural Cambridgeshire – a local partnership aimed at doubling the amount of nature across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The project is supported by both Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council which have both declared climate emergencies and are seeking to become net zero carbon organisations by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 7km, circular walk organised by the trust begins at 10am at John Clare Cottage in the village of Helpston.

From the cottage, the walkers will head out across the fields towards Woodcroft and Marholm and then back via Torpel Way, skirting Simons Wood and Oxey Wood.

The walk – which will take in farmland, metalled tracks and field margins, with a small amount of road walking - will finish at the Bluebell in Helpston at around 12:30pm.

Those taking part are encouraged to share their experience with the hashtag #OneStepGreener.

Cllr Nigel Simons, cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment at Peterborough City Council, said: “Peterborough is already blessed with some stunning countryside, but as a council we are committed to growing our green space to make sure as many people as possible can enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.

“This event is a great opportunity for people to discover more about some of the wonderful walks already available in the city, and to meet people with a shared passion for nature.”

Anyone with any questions should contact the walk leaders Claire and Paul on 07421363746 or by e-mail at: [email protected]