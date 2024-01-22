Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The search will start soon to find the best apprentices and training providers in Peterborough.

​The fifth annual Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards will take place on September 27 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood.

Fourteen categories will be up for grabs when nominations open from next month.

Following the resounding success of 2023’s apprenticeship awards, this year’s event promises to be more spectacular with categories to choose to enter.

This year, the ceremony will be a must-attend event for anyone involved with apprenticeships.

So if you employ an apprentice who has excelled in their field and made a positive impact on your business or if you are a training provider who has delivered high-quality and innovative apprenticeship programmes to your learners and employers, then get prepared to enter the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

It is a chance to seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in Greater Peterborough.

All apprentices can apply, as well as their employers, colleges, training providers and even proud loved ones.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their own teams and trainers.

If you have any enquiries please contact [email protected]. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of Greater Peterborough's apprenticeship community with you.

The Award Categories:

SME Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.Large Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.Diversity and Inclusion Programme: Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.Mentor of the Year: For an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023Advanced Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass).Higher Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification.Degree Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification.