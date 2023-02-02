A community leader who has spent more than a decade representing the interests of women and ethnic minorities in Peterborough has received a top award for her tireless work. Faustina Yang from Hampton picked up the coveted Chinese Woman of the Year gong at a lavish ceremony held at the University of Cambridge on January 28.

Collecting her award from the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Jennifer Crompton, Faustina said: “As a woman and a mother from ethnic minority background, I am passionate about tackling inequality, in employment and in accessing services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for recognising the work I do to make a difference in the Chinese community locally and nationally and [across] wider communities.”

Faustina Yang (L) received the prestigious Chinese Woman of the Year award in a glitzy gala ceremony at the University of Cambridge on January 28.

Originally from Wuhan in central China, HR Consultant Faustina is the founder of two city-wide organisations: the Chinese Community in Peterborough, and Chinese Women in Peterborough.

Following a campaign to fight the closure of six local Childrens Sure Start Centres in 2013, she also founded Peterborough Mums UK and Hampton Tiddlers, two much-loved community groups which have provided vital support to thousands of local families.

The awards are presented to recognise Chinese women who make significant contributions to their field and serve as an inspiration to others. They are awarded by UK Chinese Women Connect Association (UKCWC), an outreach organisation which helps Chinese women living in the UK to connect with other community members and integrate with the wider society.

UKCWC chairwoman Qun Yang said Faustina had shown “exceptional leadership, dedication, and excellence” in serving her communities.

The awards are given out by the UK Chinese Women Connect Association (UKCWC), an outreach organisation which helps Chinese women living in the UK to connect with other community members and integrate with the wider society.

“She has been a trailblazer in her field and a role model to many young Chinese women,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Faustina and thank her for her outstanding contributions. She is a shining example of the strength, resilience, and determination of Chinese women.”