Ewe knew it was coming: Westgate Arcade renamed Sheepgate Arcade to mark city's Shaun the Sheep campaign

Peterborough’s Westgate Arcade is to get a temporary name change to mark the Shaun the Sheep campaign sweeping across the city.

The Arcade , which is part of the Queensgate Shopping Centre is to be known for the time being as Sheepgate Arcade.

The rebrand marks the launch of Independent Retail Month at Queensgate Shopping Centre and supports the wider Peterborough Presents Shaun the Sheep campaign, turning the historic arcade into a flocking fantastic hub of family fun and independent spirit.

From early July and throughout the school holidays, visitors to Sheepgate Arcade can enjoy a series of sheep-themed surprises, immersive installations, and family-friendly events designed to bring joy, community spirit, and celebration to the heart of the city.

Verity Swinscoe–Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate said: "Sheepgate Arcade is a celebration of all things independent, creative, and community-driven.

"It’s a joyful way to support our local traders, entertain families this summer, and tie in with the fantastic Shaun the Sheep trail taking over the city.

"We’re incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

The Shaun the Sheep Summer in Peterborough takes p[lace from July 28 to 31 August.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “We don’t want ewe to miss a single moment of the fun.”

Highlights of the Shaun the Sheep Summer

12 Super-Silly Shauns – Find the Flock Trail. Explore a city-wide sculpture trail featuring 12 larger-than-life Shaun the Sheep sculptures. Each Shaun is uniquely designed by artists from around the globe.

Fun with the Flock: AR Trail. Download the ‘Fun with the Flock’ app to unlock nine digital trail markers across Peterborough. Take selfies, meet the characters, and complete silly challenges with Shaun and friends.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmathlon Live at Peterborough Cathedral July 29 August 2 and August 19 to August 23.

Join Shaun and the gang for the wackiest sheep sports day ever. Events include:The Marrow-thon, The Egg 100 Metres, The Sty Jump, Herd-les – limbo low under the woolly bar

Shaun’s Vegetable Orchestra at Queensgate. August 2 and August 23

Tickets to the many events can be purchased at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/summer-exhibition/shaun-the-sheep/