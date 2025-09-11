"Every little helps" - Tesco fundraiser supports Peterborough City Hospital's children's ward

The supermarket’s slogan is “every little helps” – and that was certainly the case when a Tesco store in Peterborough organised a fundraiser for their local children’s ward.

Young patients at Peterborough City Hospital have been given a welcome “distraction” from their medical treatment thanks to a donation from Tesco Extra Hampton.

After hearing about how the Amazon ward was running low on consumable toys, staff at the supermarket stepped up to help.

Tesco community champion Sharron Toms organised a tombola at the store, located in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, to raise more than £200.

Tesco's Sharron Tom, right, pictured with Zoe Wilkinson at the hospital's Amazon children's ward.

“We were more than happy to help raise funds and we made £217 which we turned into play dough, colouring books and sticker books,” she said.

“People were very generous, we had a great time raising the funds, and hopefully we've managed to bring joy and comfort to children going through tough times in the hospital.”

Thanking the Tesco staff, Zoe Wilkinson, play service co-ordinator at the hospital’s Amazon ward, said: “All the toys will help provide a distraction, and aid recovery, for our patients, providing normality for them.

"Thank you Tesco Extra, Hampton for your ongoing support, it really helps make a difference.”