A supermarket has stepped to collect vital food supplies to sent to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Tesco stores in Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and in Stewartby Avenue, Hampton, donated a range of goods, including tinned food, flour, baby food and even batteries and first aid kits.

The items were then passed on to the St Olga’s Church in Woodston, who are co-ordinating collections in the city to sent to Ukraine.

Supplies for Ukraine donated by Tesco, Hampton - staff Chloe Smalley, Liam Wigg and store manager Sam Jones with Tesco community champion Ejaz Moghul and fundraiser Jackie Fletcher-Keighley EMN-220904-155948009

Volunteer Jacqueline Fletcher-Keighley helped arrange the collection, and she was full of praise for the stores for going the extra mile.

She said; “Collections like this are important to the Ukraine people, because it is all about survival. They have nothing!

“Tesco have been truly amazing, their support made me feel proud to be part of the Hampton community, and was very emotional.

“They have an amazing team at both Tesco Extra and Tesco Serpentine Green. They are not just any supermarket, they are a supermarket that care!”

Supplies for Ukraine donated by Tesco, Serpentine Green - Tesco Hampton store manager Sam Jones with Tesco community champion Ejaz Moghul and fundraiser Jackie Fletcher-Keighley EMN-220904-155959009

Since the war started, the team at St Olga’s Church have collected a huge range of items, with a dozen lorry loads of donations making the trip to Ukraine.

Donations are still being collected, with the group saying items that are in high demand at the moment including premature baby nappies, newborn & size one nappies, baby Wipes, nappy rash cream and nappy sacks.

For more information about the collections, and what items are needed the most, visit the I Stand with Ukraine Peterborough Facebook group.