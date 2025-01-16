Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The lucky ticket-holder has until 29 June 2025 to claim their prize

An amazing EuroMillions prize worth £137,981.30 has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought near Peterborough for the draw on New Year’s Eve.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in Huntingdonshire, who matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on 31 December 2024.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in the draw were 19, 24, 26, 28, 33 and the Lucky Star numbers were 8 and 12. The lucky ticket-holder has until 29 June 2025 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Allwyn, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

“We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize"

Andy Carter, Senior Winners Advisor at Allwyn, operators of The National Lottery said: “Someone in the Huntingdonshire area had an extra special New Year’s Eve and they don’t even know it yet! And what better way to begin the new year than to have £137k land in your bank account?

“Whether you are a local or you were travelling to see family or friends for some new year celebrations in the area, if you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Huntingdonshire for the draw on 31 December it’s time to look everywhere! There was definitely a chill in the air at the time, so check the pockets of coats you might have been wearing? Failing that, check bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – anywhere and everywhere you can think of!

“We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize – imagine the possibilities for them for the rest of the year and beyond! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in shops. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your tickets bought at shops on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects. With over 700,000 grants awarded to date, this funding touches every part of the UK.