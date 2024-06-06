Euro 2024: Peterborough businesses put on family trail to keep youngsters entertained during tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trail starts on Saturday June 15

A free family trail celebrating the beautiful game kicks off in Peterborough city centre on 15th June – just in time for the Euro 2024 tournament.

Organised by Peterborough Positive, the city centre’s Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, the football European Championships-inspired trail promises fun for all ages.

Families will be able to tackle the trail at Peterborough museum in Broadway from 10.30am where they will collect a passport and map highlighting six city centre businesses, who will be hosting football-themed challenges based on the countries they represent in the tournament.

The football themed trail will take place on June 15

After visiting all six stops and getting their passports stamped, families return to the museum for an exciting penalty shootout finale. One participant will then be drawn as the lucky winner of the championship prize - tickets for a Peterborough United match, thanks to the POSH Foundation, plus a family meal out at a city centre restaurant.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “Excuse the pun, but our family football trail in partnership with the museum is going to be a ball! We're looking forward to seeing lots of families join us for this goal-den opportunity to explore our city centre through an exciting blend of football, culture and learning.”