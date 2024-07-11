The atmosphere was electric at Charters last night as England booked a spot in the Euro 2024 final.

Charters has seen large crowds for England games throughout the tournament – and now there will be one more game on Sunday, thanks to the last minute winner.

‘Football’s Coming Home’ provided the backdrop, with fans wearing replica jerseys celebrating the dramatic end to the match.

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture all the celebrations on a dramatic night for the national team.

