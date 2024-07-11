Euro 2024: England fans celebrate at Charters in Peterborough as Three Lions book final place thanks to last gasp Ollie Watkins goal

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:33 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 11:09 BST
Gareth Southgate’s men will take on Spain on Sunday in final

The atmosphere was electric at Charters last night as England booked a spot in the Euro 2024 final.

Charters has seen large crowds for England games throughout the tournament – and now there will be one more game on Sunday, thanks to the last minute winner.

‘Football’s Coming Home’ provided the backdrop, with fans wearing replica jerseys celebrating the dramatic end to the match.

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture all the celebrations on a dramatic night for the national team.

England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters

1. Euro 2024

England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters

2. Euro 2024

England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters

3. Euro 2024

England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters

4. Euro 2024

England v Netherlands Euro 24 fans watching the game at Charters Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandPeterboroughGareth SouthgateOllie WatkinsSpain
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice