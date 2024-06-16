If there is one thing you can guarantee with a major football tournament, it is there will be plenty of drama for England.
Red cards, disallowed goals, penalty shoot outs and tense matches – the Three Lions know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats.
Gareth Southgate’s men kick off their Euro 2024 campaign at 8pm tonight, and it will be another rollercoaster ride for those backing England this tournament.
In the past, a major summer tournament has seen some incredible street parties in Peterborough, with scores of fans coming together to support the Three Lions.
The sight of hundreds of pints being sent skyward to celebrate an England goal became a common sight – as, sadly, did the tears following the inevitable heart breaking defeat.
Sadly there is no fan street party in the city this year – but pubs will be expecting to be busy, especially when England are playing.
But we’ve been through our archives to find the best pictures from the street parties of the past – and who knows, maybe there will be tears of joy rather than despair for England fans come final day on July 14...