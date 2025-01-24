Enterprising vision for go-kart centre in Peterborough gets high powered backing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘We need something that is just a bit different’

Enterprising Izaak Heath is battling to secure support to create a go-karting centre in Peterborough in a bid to provide people with ‘something to do’.

Izaak (24) says the city lacks a variety of active leisure facilities and that many people have been left feeling there is really nothing to do in the city.

He says that although there have been the recent openings of the Odeon Luxe cinema and the mini golf centre Putt & Play Peterborough in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, the city still lacks real active leisure attractions.

Hopes have been voiced that an indoor go karting circuit could be opened in Peterborough

Now Izaak, an assistant pub manager, has drawn up a 110-page business plan outlining how a triple level electric-powered go-karting track could be set up in the city.

He said: "I feel we need something that is just a bit different.

"There used to be a go-kart track at Bretton but that has closed down.”

Izaak, who lives in Peterborough, said: “It does seem to a lot of people that there is no real activity-led attraction in the city compared to some others such as Milton Keynes and Leicester."

Although he has a business plan, Izaak does not have the funds or the premises to get up a go kart centre.

He said: “I am looking for support for this – I need to get financial backing and premises.

He added: “Ideally, the Queensgate Shopping Centre would be the best place to get.

"I estimate the premises for a 30,000 square feet centre would be about £400,000. To create the go kart track and other amenities might cost up to £2 million.

Izaak says his idea has generated interest among a couple of business leaders who have seen the plans and he is hoping to go through his ideas in the near future with entrepreneur and retail expert Mike Greene in the near future.

Mike Greene, chairman of the Peterborough Chambers of Commerce, said: “Anything that connects communities and gives young people somewhere to go is a great idea.

"I am happy to help Izaak out with some business mentoring and point him in the right direction for fund raising.

He added: “While our city is better than many others when judged against many metrics, but we can do more around social cohesion and bringing people together.”

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer of Peterborough Positive, and an avid go-karting enthusiast, said: “I think it is an absolutely fantastic idea whether it is an indoor or outdoor centre.

“Obviously an outdoor centre gives more options for expansion and extra attractions later on.

"Go-karting is ideal as an individual sport but is also a great way for businesses and organisations to have team building days out.”

But Mr Cipriano said that Peterborough did have a good selection of active leisure facilities such as water sports and others at Nene Park, the Rowing Lakes, Central Park and Flag Fen.