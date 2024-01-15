The ever-popular Fenland festival returned in a explosion of colour and carnival this weekend

Despite chilly temperatures, thousands of people from across the region flocked to Whittlesey on Saturday to celebrate one of Fenland’s most colourful and enduring traditions.

A riot of colour and costumes with just a hint of the macabre, the Whittlesea Straw Bear festival is a uniquely English display of traditional rural song and dance, which invites everyone to come along, join in and ‘Follow the Bear’.

The festival’s roots can be traced back to the late 19th-century, when it became commonplace to dress a man or boy (the ‘bear’) in straw and lead them through the town on the Tuesday after Plough Monday. More often than not, this would be the first Monday after Twelfth Night (January 6).

Of course, things are a little different in 2024.

Nowadays, Saturday is the day when the magic happens, with a carnival-like procession shepherding not one but several Straw Bears through the vibrant, crowd-lined streets.

The bears, are joined by a plough, local schools and traditional dance teams as they make their way along the route.

This year’s contributors were as enthusiastic as ever, with all manner of colourful, creative and evocative costumes on display.

As well as enjoying the magnificent procession, the large crowds lapped up the musical performances and traditional dancing displays staged throughout the day.

Check out some of the standout moments of the festival captured by Peterborough Telegraph snapper David Lowndes and local photographer Sue Gwynne.

