Engineers fixing burst water main in Peterborough

Engineers are working to fix a burst water main in Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:47 am
The scene of the burst main

The water main burst in Aplsey Way, Peterborough today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have isolated a burst water main which has affected customers in Apsley Way in Peterborough this morning, with supply now restored to most customers. We apologise that a small number of customers are still experiencing issues with their supply.

“We are now repairing the pipe, which will restore the supply to the rest of these customers. We hope to have the repair finished by mid afternoon, and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”

EngineersPeterboroughAnglian Water