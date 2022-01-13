Engineers fixing burst water main in Peterborough

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have isolated a burst water main which has affected customers in Apsley Way in Peterborough this morning, with supply now restored to most customers. We apologise that a small number of customers are still experiencing issues with their supply.

“We are now repairing the pipe, which will restore the supply to the rest of these customers. We hope to have the repair finished by mid afternoon, and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this emergency work.”