Engineers called to Peterborough city centre power cut

Staff from UK Power Networks were called to the city at about 7pm. The power cut affected some businesses in and around Cathedral Square.

A spokesman said; “Engineers worked quickly and safely last night to restore power to five customers in central Peterborough following a fault on the network at 19.00. Three were restored at 20.30 and the remaining two at 22.15.

“A further nineteen customers had their power isolated between 21.30 and 22.25 for safety reasons while repairs were carried out.

