​Construction of 50 ‘affordable’ homes in Chatteris is to start by the end of the year, it has been announced.

​Housing association and developer Accent Housing says the new homes. which will be a mix of two, three and four bedroom family homes in Fairbairn Way, will be offered for rent.

The development, which secured planning approval from Fenland District Council in July, is expected to be completed by December 2025.

This image shows how some of the new homes to be built in Chatteris will appear once completed.

The project is part of a wider development plan across Cambridgeshire by Accent, which has invested £12.7 million in the region, supported through grant funding from Homes England.

Steve Morris, director of development at Accent Housing, which has plans to develop 3,600 new affordable rented and low-cost home ownership homes by 2031, said: “This is the first of three new sites in Fenland, in addition to 233 homes currently in construction across Fenland plus a further 100 in the pipeline.

"Accent is committed to providing local communities with more affordable homes, so families don’t need to move away from the areas they love.”

Councillor Sam Hoy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for housing, said: “There’s a considerable need for affordable homes in Chatteris, Fenland and, in fact, nationally.