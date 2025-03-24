It seems like a lifetime ago now – but on March 23 Peterborough residents – like everyone in the country – was given the message that we never thought we would be given.

“Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

While some key workers were able to travel for work, most people across the country were told they could only leave their homes for a few reasons.

Mr Johnson said: “People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

“shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

“one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of your household;

“any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

“travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

“That’s all - these are the only reasons you should leave your home.

“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No.

“You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.

“You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine - and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

All shops selling non-essential goods,​ including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship were closed as part of the restrictions.

As a result of the restrictions, Peterborough was left looking like a ghost town, with shops, restaurants and bars closed.

Journalists were classed as key workers, so photographer David Lowndes was able to capture the extraordinary scenes in the city centre – scenes we hope will never be repeated.

