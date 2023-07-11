Emotional Tributes to Lancaster crew who died in tragic crash near Peterborough 80 years ago

A special service to remember the crew of a Lancaster bomber who died in a crash near Peterborough was held 80 years after the tragic incident.

The crash happened at Parson Drove on July 9 1943, with most of the seven strong crew dying, either as a result of the impact or from injuries suffered.

The plane had suffered an engine failure on the return from a mission over Cologne, and despite efforts to reach safety, it crashed, exploding as it hit the ground at 1.40am.

Rear gunner Sgt Clifford Simm, who died in the Lancaster crash 80 years ago

Pilot F/sgt Arthur Bristow, navigator Sgt James Johns, wireless operator Wilfred Worthington, air gunner F/sgt Kenneth Murray, who was from Canada, and air gunner Sgt Clifford Simm all died in the crash.

Flight engineer Sgt Frank Scattergood and bomb aimer Sgt Louis Hazel managed to escape – but Sgt Scattergood was badly injured.

Two people, Albert and Caroline Britton, lived near the crash scene, and also suffered injuries.

On Sunday, July 9, relatives of those on board gathered at the scene of the crash to pay tribute to the brave men.

High Sheriff Bharat Khetani with representatives of the RAF and the Royal Canadian Airforce

There were also representatives from the RAF and the Royal Canadian Air Force on hand.

Gary Simm, nephew of rear gunner Clifford Simm, was one of those who were at the service.

Gary, who travelled from Barnsley to attend, said: “My dad didn’t really talk about the war – he lost three of his brothers there, including Clifford."I have only just started researching the family history, so to learn about what happened was very special.

"I have Clifford’s flight book, but being at the scene made it seem so much more real. It is all well and good looking at paper and on the internet, but it is not until you are there that you really appreciate it all.

The memorial at the crash site

"The fly-past that we had was absolutely incredible – a great tribute to the crew.

"There were others who were related to other members of the crew there – we’ve all exchanged email addresses, so it will be great to stay in touch.”

Gary said he had always assumed Clifford had died in the impact during the crash – but had learnt that was not the case.

He said: “I always assumed he died in the crash itself, and there were no remains. There is a headstone next to his mum and dad’s but I assumed that was just a headstone.”I learnt that two bodies were found in a field near where the crash happened a few days later. One of those bodies was my uncle Clifford, so he was able to be buried at home.

“It really made me realise what my grandmother went through. She lost three sons during the war – Clifford, one son who died in the Liverpool blitz, and one who died in a mining accident when the roof fell in. My grandfather died a few years later as well.